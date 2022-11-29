Bigg Boss 16: Weekend Ka Vaar Episodes Get New Time Slot; Check Revised Timings Here

Controversial reality television show Bigg Boss Season 16's Weekend Ka Vaar now has a new time slot! Announcing the change in timings, host Salman Khan said that the episodes will now air on Colors at 9 pm.

The channel shared a new promo of Salman making an announcement, "Weekend ka hota hai badi besabri se intezar. Abse 9:30 pe nahi, aadhe ghante pahle hoga shuru hoga Shanivaar and Ravivaar ka vaar (Everyone eagerly looks forward to the weekend. Now the Shanivaar Ka Vaar and Ravivaar Ka Vaar episodes will be broadcast half an hour earlier than the customary 9:30 pm)."

The programme airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and is now being televised on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm instead of 9:30 pm.

Appealing the ardent fans of Bigg Boss to set their reminders on every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm, ColorsTV tweeted, "Naye waqt par milenge ab aapko Salman Khan! Set your reminders to every Saturday - Sunday, 9:00 PM. 😍

Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, who have been buddies since the day they moved into the house, have not been getting along.

In a recent commercial, the couple, often referred to as #PriyAnkit by Bigg Boss and their admirers, are seen avoiding each other following an argument.

Priyanka, who is in distress, is heard speaking to Soundarya Sharma in Hindi, saying that she feels perplexed and is unsure of what to do. Although she is trying to bring joy to Ankit's life, people seem to be misunderstanding her intentions.

She further says, "Mere dimag me ek cheez ho gai hai ki sahi karte huye bhi galat hoti hu. Main aisi hu nahi, main kho rahi hu apne aap ko (I am constantly thinking that although I am doing the correct thing, I appear to be incorrect. I am not like this, I am losing myself)."

