Bigg Boss 16: Voting Lines Close, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan Out Of Finale Race, 'Jeet Ke Aana Priyanka' Trends On Twitter

The finale of Bigg Boss 16 is scheduled to take place this weekend. As the end draws near, excitement and anticipation among fans have reached a fever pitch, and they are eager to find out who will emerge victorious and claim the trophy this year. However, voting to determine the winner has already closed and the verdict of the audience has been saved.

Voting Lines close, audience verdict is saved. Winner will be announced Live Tonight pic.twitter.com/nz5dLJkvsc — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 12, 2023

The latest voting trends, as shared by the well-known social media page 'The Khabri', have come as a surprise to the viewers. In a surprising turn of events, two of the top competitors, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare, have been ousted from the top three finalists.

Although nothing can be confirmed until the finale announcement, the current voting trend has sent shockwaves through the Bigg Boss 16 fan base, as both Stan and Shiv were widely regarded as strong contenders for the winner's title.

As per the trends, Archana Gautam has secured the second position, and Shalin Bhanot is in third place. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary continues to dominate the list and has a strong possibility of winning Bigg Boss 16.

The hashtag "Jeet Ke Aana Priyanka" is trending on Twitter with 239,000 tweets. Fans are confident that she will be the one to win the trophy this season.

JEET KE AANA PRIYANKA has started trending in india as voting lines closed few minutes back



retweet if you are part of the trend — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 12, 2023

Speaking of Bhanot, Rohit Shetty, who appeared on Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 16, to select a participant for his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, challenged the top five finalists with a series of thrilling stunts such as holding their breath underwater, avoiding electric shocks, performing dangerous tricks on a bicycle, and confronting their fears. Ultimately, Shalin Bhanot stood out by performing these stunts exceptionally well.

Shetty then declared Shalin as the first participant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, to everyone's surprise, Shalin declined the offer. As he left the show, Rohit then hinted that not just one, but multiple contestants from Bigg Boss 16 may have the opportunity to be part of his stunt-based reality programme. It remains to be seen who else will join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

For the unversed, the 16th season of Bigg Boss kicked off on October 1 with 17 participants: Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala.