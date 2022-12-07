Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala To Be The First Wild Card Entry, Says He Won't Be Part Of Any Group

BIGG Boss Season 16 has created a lot of suspense about the new wild card contestants. However, the makers have finally announced the new entry in the house and Vikkas Manaktala will be the first official wild-card contestant of the season.

Announcing the news, Bigg Boss wrote in the caption, "Bigg Boss house mein hone jaa rahi hai ek wild card entry. Are you excited to see a new face in the show?"

Vikkas gained recognition after starring in 'Left Right Left' in 2008, which was also his first show. He is also known for his playing Gangadhar Rao in the tv show 'Jhansi Ki Rani'.

In the promo, he says, "I don't care how others are. I don't like people hiding behind masks. I'm not going to be a part of any group. If there's any competitor of mine, that's me alone."

Meanwhile, as per the reports, Sreejita De will re-enter Bigg Boss as a wild card contestant. She was also the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She entered the show with her 'Uttaran' co-star Tina Datta but the two did not share a good relationship in the house. Neither Sreejita De nor the makers have confirmed the news of her wild card entry in Bigg Boss till now.

Meanwhile, according to a report by The Times Of India, the makers have approached Swaragini star Namish Taneja for the show but the actor has not decided yet. Namish starred opposite Bigg Boss Season 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash in the show.

“He has been approached as a wild card this season of Bigg boss, but he hasn’t decided yet whether he would be a part of the show or not, meetings are happening, let’s see what happens," a source was quoted as saying by E-Times.

Earlier, Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan and Golden Boys, Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar, entered the show but they were not the wild card contestants.