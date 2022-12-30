Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala In Trouble For Calling Archana Gautam 'Neech Jati Ke Log', NCSC Demands Legal Action

The ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house has got itself embroiled into controversies yet again. This time, television actor Vikkas Manaktala has landed himself in trouble after a verbal spat with fellow contestant Archana Gautam.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has reportedly sought legal action to be taken against Vikkas Manaktala for his casteist remark against Archana Gautam. In the episode aired on Wednesday night, Vikkas was quoted as saying ‘neech jaati ke log’ to Archana, which hasn’t gone down well with the commission.

The notice has been issued to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV, PTI reported. The report further added that the commission seeks suo-motu cognizance to be taken on information received through social media regarding Vikkas Manaktala calling Archana Gautam as ‘neech jati ke log’.

The NCSC’s statement read, “this is clearly an offence punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India,” adding “You are hereby requested to submit action taken report to the undersigned within seven days of receipt of this notice.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house continues to stir up new controversies and fresh drama amongst the contestants. In the latest episode, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Shara were seen talking about ‘Udaariyaan’ duo Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s special bond. While Soundarya said that she believes the television sweethearts bond is ‘fake’, Archana added that she feels that the two of them won’t even meet after the show ends.

In the outside world, Ankit Gupta recently gave an interview on how the makers wanted him and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to play together as a couple. But the actor clarified that it was not possible for them to fake a love story on the show.