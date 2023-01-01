Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala Gets Eliminated For Using 'Neech jati ke log' Remark On Archana Gautam

Vikkas Manaktala has been evicted from Bigg Boss Season 16. This came days after he made ‘Neech jati ke log’ comment on co-contestant Archana Gautam during an argument. Following this, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) sought action against the actor for his alleged casteist remark.

Other contestants who were nominated for eviction were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De and Soundarya Sharma.

Meanwhile, following his eviction from the show, Vikkas said in an interview with ETimes that he didn't expect to get evicted this early. "I wasn’t expecting to be evicted this week. It may have crossed my mind once or twice, but I wasn’t really expecting it. I have spent around three weeks in the house and I have had a good journey so far. So yes I was surprised, but I will get to spend new year with my family," he noted.

He further added, "There was definitely more that I could have done, but I had a good time in the house doing the tasks and talking to people. In the last two tasks, I felt targetted."

"They didn’t allow me to perform because they had formed their own groups and together they teamed up against me. But I tried to get a chance in those tasks. Overall, my journey on the show was not what I had expected it to be. It was quite different from what I had imagined," said Vikkas.