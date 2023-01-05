Bigg Boss 16: Urfi Javed Slams Sajid Khan For Provoking MC Stan To Slap Archana Gautam, Says ‘Your Personality Stinks’

The latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ received severe backlash from the viewers. In the episode, MC Stan got into a major argument with fellow contestant Archana Gautam, during which Sajid Khan told the rapper to slap Archana and get ousted from the show.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, where Archana Gautam said that MC Stan never performs his house duties and is only on the show owing to the support received by his fans. The duo went on to make comments about their parents and indulged in an ugly verbal spat.

Later, MC Stan decided that he wishes to take a voluntary exit from the show. To which, Sajid Khan stopped him from doing so and said, "Okay done. Ek ladki ke vajah se tu exit lega? Voluntarily exit kyu le raha hai, jaa kar ek jhaapad laga de. Fir tu out ho jaayega".

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ star Urfi Javed took to her social media account to slam the filmmaker for his remarks and said that ‘you showed your true colors’. Taking to her Instagram story, the social media star wrote, “Sajid Khan thought coming to bigg boss will clear his image, but dayum he showed his true Colors. He is actually encouraging a fellow contestant to go hit a female contestant! :) his personality stinks,”

This is not the first time Urfi Javed has called out Sajid Khan for his remarks on the show. Earlier on, when the filmmaker entered the show, the reality show star took to her social media account to slam the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for calling the ‘MeToo’ accused filmmaker on the show.

“'Bigg Boss', why would you do that? When you support sexual predators, you're actually telling them that it's okay what they have done. These men need to know this behavior is not okay, and they cannot get away with it. Stop working with sexual predators! It's not controversial; it's just disgraceful!” wrote Urvi Javed in her Instagram story.

"Sajid Khan never apologized for what he did! Imagine what the girls he harassed must be feeling. So you don't really have to worry because even if you harass multiple women, you will still get to be on the biggest show in India!! Controversy ke liye aap har cheez thode support karenge. #Colors stop supporting sexual predators!!! #biggboss #colors #disgraceful” Urfi Javed continued.