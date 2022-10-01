Bigg Boss 16: Udaariyaan Couple Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Flaunt Their Chemistry, Enter Salman Khan's Show

THE MOST awaited television reality show, Bigg Boss Season 16, is here and Salman Khan has introduced Udaariyaan stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta as the new contestants. The audience loved Ankit and Priyanka's on-screen chemistry on the show Udaariyaan and the duo are real-life Best Buddies as well.

Sharing the teaser, Colors tv wrote, "Chaahe aapki favourite jodi ko aap jaano as #PriyAnkit ya #FaTejo, inki bemisaal chemistry ko dekhne ke liye bas aap ready raho! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 ka grand premiere aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors par."

Meanwhile, before starting the Bigg Boss journey, Ankit and Priyanka wrote, "Kya aapne socha tha aise kuch hoga ? Well your wish has become a reality as your favourite jodi #FaTejo ab #PriyAnkit banke aa rahe hai #BiggBoss16 ke ghar. We are super excited to continue our journey with you guys, and hoping we get the same amount of love and support from you all!"

Priyanka and Ankit performed the Naach Punjaaban song. They also talked about their friendship and how they support each other. Meanwhile, Salman Khan teased the duo after seeing their chemistry.

Talking about Bigg Boss' new season, Salman said, "Expect the unexpected. Don’t know kaisa hoga yeh season, but jo bhi hoga accha hoga. Yeh season waah waah hai. Iss season mein soul hai tabhi isse solwa season kehte hai."

He further talked about the format of Bigg Boss 16 which has made the audience curious. “The game is different this season as Bigg Boss khud khelega. Active minds ke andar jo sawal ubhar rahe hai on how he will play, even I don’t know. I don’t want to speculate," he said.

Salman Khan also revealed that this season will be "difficult, fast and unpredictable."

Earlier, Nimrit Kaur, Abdu Rozik and rapper MC Stan entered the Bigg Boss house. Imlie star Sumbul Touqee and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Gautam Vig are expected to participate as well. Meanwhile, Tina Datta will enter the Bigg Boss house as well.