Bigg Boss 16: Twisted Nominations Take Place At The Shore Of A Quicksand, Who Will Get Nominated This Time?

For the first time, the house of COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' is being run by three captains, who are given a chance to earn a special power based on who among them presses an activated buzzer first in the living room. It will be interesting to see what this power means during nominations.

The process of nominations brings a fresh dread with the activity area turned into a daldal with a well and a snake that the housemates must evade.

At the shore of the quicksand, the contestants must stand behind the buzzer assigned to them. The master of the house calls all of them to the well one by one and the contestants near the well will be nominated through a buzzer which is to be sounded by those standing at the shore of the daldal and the reason for nomination must be cited. If the contestant at the well gets more than three buzzers, then they stand nominated.

The catch is that the captain with a special power can administer an elixir (amrit) near the snake to three of her favourite nominated contestants and save them from nomination.

While the threat of nomination looms over housemates, a fight breaks out between captain Sumbul Touqeer and one of the most mischievous contestants Archana Gautam. It all starts with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia carrying out her breakfast preparation duty in the kitchen. Violating the rule of the house of staying away from the kitchen, Archana storms into the kitchen and begins preparing tea despite being forewarned by all the contestants.

Captain Sumbul turns her stove off considering that cooking during someone else’s duty time is not allowed. This does not go down well with Archana, who launches into a fit of rage and pushes Sumbul away from the stove. Will this lead to another shouting match between the two?

Keep watching the excitement and drama in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, and Make-up Partner MyGlamm every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS and Voot.