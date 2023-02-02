Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: Netizens Come In Support Of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia After Archana Gautam Throws 'Chilli Powder' In Her Eyes

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house is getting intense day by day. As the torture task began on Wednesday, when Team B of Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary claimed their prize money back after undergoing tortured by Team A (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan). Now, in the upcoming episode, the audience will see Archana (from Team B) torturing the opposite team members.

Archana is prepared to torture them in any way conceivable. The promo video featured how Archana would cover them with chilli and turmeric powder to force them to press the buzzer, causing Nimrit to sob. Netizens expressed their support for Nimrit after witnessing the "suffering" she endures. Take a look:

A Twitter user commented, "What the hell is this ???? Karma will be faced by all those who are laughing at this ..this is INHUMAN Period ...totally INHUMAN," another one tweeted, "New Promo Alert #BiggBoss Stopped The Task Shame On #PriyankaChaharChoudhury And #ArchanaGautam Stay Strong #MCStan #ShivThakare #NimritKaurAhluwalia."

A Twitter user wrote, "Iam sorry but if you compare the torture between Nimrit and Priyanka its clearly visible in this photo ! Iam with Nimrit here Go girl ! #SoundaryaSharma #NimritKaurAhluwalia," while one commented, "Priyanka ke lie awaaz uthane waale ab chup rahenge Aankho mein mirchi daalna to i am sure ethical hai haina ??#NimritKaurAhluwalia go girl go kill it we are with you Now people will be quiet and shut their mouth Hypocrites God is watching you all."

Iam sorry but if you compare the torture between Nimrit and Priyanka its clearly visible in this photo !



Iam with Nimrit here 💪🏻🔥

Go girl !#SoundaryaSharma #NimritKaurAhluwalia pic.twitter.com/B6Xzc5ggQq — 𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐘𝐀 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐀 𝐅𝐂🌟 (@SoundaryasFC) February 1, 2023

Priyanka ke lie awaaz uthane waale ab chup rahenge

Aankho mein mirchi daalna to i am sure ethical hai haina ???#NimritKaurAhluwalia go girl go kill it we are with you



Now people will be quiet and shut their mouth

Hypocrites

God is watching you all pic.twitter.com/L11zDXwETG — NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIAᵗᵐ (@NimritTM) February 1, 2023