Bigg Boss 16: Tina-Shalin's Romantic Dance To Housemates Making Fun Of Abdu Rozik; Top 5 Spicy Moments From Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 16 finale is around the corner. The Top 5 contestants who made it to te finale week includes Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare. Ahead of the finale, let's look back at some spicy moments from BB 16:

Just Sul's 'CHICK' Conversation With Archana Gautam

During the family week of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16, social media influencer Just Sul entered the house in order to support former contestant Abdu Rozik, but his entry annoyed some of the housemates. During one of the interactions, Archana Gautam, who has made it to the Top 5, asked Just Sul, "Do you like Chicken?" To this, the social media influencer sarcastically replied, "Chicks," then she asked Nimrit Kaur the meaning of Chicks. Nimrit gestured with her hands, and she recognized its meaning. Later, Nimrit told Archana that girls are also referred to as chicks which annoyed Gautam. The latter then said Bigg Boss has sent a dangerous character into the house.

Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta's Viral Romantic Dance

Shalin began expressing his feelings for Tina once she returned in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actress thought that they should consider dating outside the house in the interim. Tina then acknowledged that she liked Shalin, but she was not interested in dating him. She did, however, cuddled up to him on multiple occasions and even danced passionately. After the pair danced together at the New Year concert held in the BB house, host Salman Khan even brought that up and scolded the duo.

Sumbul Touqeer's Father Reprimands Her

Sumbul Touqeer got evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house last week. Earlier, her father reprimanded her saying, "Beta suno, Tina aur Shalin se dur raho. Yeh dono bohot badi kahani bana rahe hai aur kuch nahi kar rahe. Tumko maine jacket bheji thi, tum Shalin ki jacket pehen ke ghum rahi ho. Tumko maine 5-5 jacket bheji hai. Malum hai log kitni gaaliyaan de rahe hai mujhe ki apni beti ka tamasha ban diya aur pata nahi kya kya (Stay away from Tina and Shalin. I sent you five jackets but you are still wearing Shalin's jacket and roaming around. People are accusing me of ruining our image.)"

Later, Shalin's mother expressed disappointment and said, "Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments on National Television, against other participants is very very cheap! And it's more shocking that these comments and abuses were not edited out and rather shown. Sumbul is an adult, either you shouldn't have sent her on the show and if you have, then no outside guidance should be allowed as per the format. This is unacceptable!"

Abdu Rozik's Back Scribbled With 'I Love Tatti'

Abdu Rozik stripped off during one of the episodes to wish Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia a happy birthday. On his back, he intended to write "I love you." For those who were unaware, Abdu had a thing for Nimrit, but Abdu's back was inscribed with "I love tatti" which he didn't understand. Later, fans criticized Sajid Khan and Nimrit for their behaviour.

Archana Gautam Goes Out Of Line During Task

Archana Gautam threw haldi and chili powder on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's face during a task. The latter yelled at Archana and felt tortured. When Nimrit requested to not throw Haldi powder, Archana yelled, "Haldi ka tilak lagando, humaari bhi toh jal rahi thi toh."