Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's Team Writes Open Letter On Her Character Assassination In Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss Season 16 has taken an interesting turn after all the contestants are trying their best to win the game. However, to win the game, some friends have turned into rivals and Tina Datta had to feel the heat of these rivalries. Tina's team wrote an open letter stating that her character assassination by fellow female contestants inside the house.

Tina Datta shares a good bond with Shalin Bhanot and some contestants raised questions on their relationship by calling it fake. The letter reads, "They say its never been an equal world of equal opportunities for men and women but times have changed. But we ask, have they? On National Television, women have been making derogatory comments about another woman and assassinating her character behind her back."

"Why does a successful woman always need to be pulled down for how well she's done. 'Koi hai bahar is usko branded cheeze dilata hai...' Why can she not afford it herself? Has she not worked her way to buy what she wants for herself or is it that every girl who has branded items in her wardrobe has some MAN buying it for her. Oh she's single because she's broken so many houses," Tina's team added.

"So, does that mean every girl that is single is because she's done something wrong? She's 'Expired Maal' so now WE want to turn a young lady into a commodity which is expired. And unfortunately this time around its on national television, happening day in and day out and she doesn't even know about it. How is it ok to assassinate someone's character and that too by other women?" Tina's team on Archana's comment.

Talking about Tina's career, her team wrote, "We hope this isn't a reflection of the society we live in, we know that Tina wouldn't want it to be because she's worked very hard since the age of 4.5 and made a mark for herself in the industry. From non-stop shooting schedules of daily soaps to international tours and performances... Tina has worked hard to be where she is today. Let's respect a woman for where she is rather than bring her down. At the end of it all we'll tell you that what you say reflects who you are, not on who she is! Her mirror gives her her reality. Let your words give you yours!"

Tina has been a popular face on television and rose to fame after portraying Ichcha in the show 'Uttaran'.