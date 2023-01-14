Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Mother Slams Sreejita De’s ‘Homebreaker' Remark, Asks For Proof

The house of Bigg Boss 16 has become a playground for drama and entertainment as the celebrity reality show is running at full pace creating a heavy buzz amongst the audience, with fans taking sides with their favorite housemate.

Recently, the market of drama has again fumed inside the Bigg Boss house as Tina Datta's mother has raised speculation over Sreejita De's 'homebreaker' comment on her daughter. Sreejita De in a conversation commented on Tina Datta quoting her to be jealous of everyone around her and craving male attention.

In an earlier episode, Sreejita De also said that Tina Datta tries to break the relationships of others due to her insecurities and also calls her a 'sadist' and 'lonely.' However, this did not go right with Tina Datta's mother Madhumita Datta as she has now strongly reacted to the claims made about her daughter.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Madhumita Datta in an interview with India Today wants to openly talk about Sreejita De's comment on her daughter. She also mentioned that Tina Datta's father was also upset about the remarks and asked for proof.

Madhumita also talked about the fact of not asking Sreejita about the remark when she was inside the Bigg Boss house. To which Madhumita Datta said, "I felt BB house wasn't the right place to question Sreejita. I didn't want to get an answer on the show. I want an answer from her outside the house. Aisa bola gaya hain ki, Tina broke a lot of homes."

She also added, "Toh use kam se kam 4-5 ghar dikhana padega with proof. If Tina has indeed broken homes, toh vo log bhi toh bahar aayenge na. On one hand, Sreejita says we are not friends, when Tina has already said that they are friends. You can only comment, when you are good friends and share things with each other."

She further stated, "If I had scolded her ya doh baatein sunayi hoti, toh kya milta mujhe Kuch nahi milne wala. Jo jawab usko dena hai vo bahar aake de. Because Tina's father wants an answer. That day itself, her father said he needed an answer with proof."

She continued and said, "Usne Tina ko niche kiya toh usne khudko niche giraya. Vo bhi aisi baat ki jisme one percent sacchai nahi hain. Kya bahar aake woh proof de payegi? Why would you say something when you don't have any proof? Then she said "Tina ne ghar toda, isliye uska ghar nahi basa."

Tina Datta's mom also said, "In today's times, there are so many girls and boys, who don't want to get married. Unhe akele rehna hai. So does that mean she is a housebreaker and has not settled down? Has she gotten married yet? Uski shaadi hogayi kya? Kisko niche giraya usne? Bengali hoke Bengali ko niche giraya."

In an earlier episode, Sreejita De was seen saying to Soundarya, "Oh God, I know her so well babe, bohot logo ke ghar todne ki koshish kari hai, khud ka ghar isliye nhi basa paayi."

Further speaking about Tina, Sreejita De had said, "It is karma, she is so lonely, teen saal pehle jab baat hoti thi humaari, it is so difficult to get love, Sreejita. Ek baar hum trip pe gye the, that night I got to know she is a sadist, maine kaan pakad liye mai kabhi nhi jaaun zindagi mai. Ladko se koi problem nhi hai, ladko se sirf attention chaiye. She is full of jealousy and negativity."

Bigg Boss airs on ColorsTV at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.