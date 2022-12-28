Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Father Enters The House For A Day

Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss has been one of the most leveraged and popular Indian reality shows where the contestants from the entertainment background leave no stone unturned to entertain their audience with high-octane drama.

With regular fights, arguments, and drama, the Bigg Boss 16 season involves house matters which revolve around the exit of many, to getting parents involved with leaving warnings and threats.

Tina Datta is one of the most involved and talked about contestants of the show, and enjoys a massive fan following with her performance being applauded by the viewers. The audience is also loving her chemistry and involvement with Shalin Bhanot which is one of the highlights of the season.

However, now according to a report cited by Pinkvilla, Tina Datta's father, Tapan Kumar Datta is also set to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house for a day and will be seen accompanying her daughter in the game. Tapan Kumar will thus be present inside the BB house for a day and soon will make his exit for the entertainment of the audience.

This isn't the first time Tina Datta's parents are appearing on the show, as earlier her mother Madhumita Datta also graced the Bigg Boss 16's stage along with Sumbul Touqeer's father and Shalin Bhanot's father, where Shalin's and Tina's parents were seen slamming Sumbul Toqueer's father for using abusive language for their children on national television.

Talking about the relationship between Tina Datta and her father, the actress seems extremely close and open to her parents, especially to her father, where the father-daughter duo enjoys ardent social media fans creating Instagram reels and showering their audience with adorable pictures.

Recently, in Bigg Boss, Ankit Gupta was eliminated termed to be as the most inactive contestant of the house, where the inmates led to his eviction. Bidding a final adieu to the show, the Bigg Boss 16 house is again running on pace with Shiv Thakare to be the new captain of the house.

The most active contestants currently in the Bigg Boss 16 house are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM on Colors TV and the Voot app.