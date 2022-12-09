Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta To Get Eliminated? Fans Have Mixed Reactions

BIGG BOSS Season 16 has kept the audience hooked to their seats with new twists and turns in every new episode. With the entry of the new wild card contestants, the show has turned even more dramatic. Now, as per the latest buzz, Tina Datta will get eliminated this week. Several fan pages and Bigg Boss update social media accounts have confirmed this news, but the audience has to wait a few days to find out.

The popular fan page 'Bigg Boss Tak' posted, "CONFIRMED! Tin Tin 'Tina Datta' is EVICTED from the #BiggBoss16 house."

Retweet If Happy — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 8, 2022

Fans have mixed reaction to this news. Some fans are happy, whereas, some fans call this decision unfair.

#tinadatta bro you yourself are looking and acting like a villain, nobody is making u a villain so stop putting blame on someone else. You yourself are responsible for ur actions. #SoundaryaSharma glad u exposed her. — shreyaasharmaa_🌟 (@shreyaasharmaa_) December 8, 2022

This week was tough for Tina Datta as she got into the argument with many contestants. As Sreejita De entered the house, she got into a fight with Tina. She called Tina 'negative' and asked Shalin to stay away from Tina.

Later, Shalin acts weirdly around Tina and does not talk to her properly. When Tina confronts him, Shalin says that Tina does not recognise anything he does for her and is not thankful as well. This led to an argument between them and Tina asks him not to do anything for her.

Tina also got into a verbal spat with Soundarya Sharma over tofu. Tina breaks down in front of Shalin saying that Soundarya is blaming her for taking her Tofu. Soundarya becomes angry after seeing this and says that Tina is doing this to seek attention because Sreejita has come.

Talking about the new wild card entry, Vikkas Manaktala will soon enter the show. Announcing the news, Bigg Boss wrote in the caption, "Bigg Boss house mein hone jaa rahi hai ek wild card entry. Are you excited to see a new face in the show?"

Vikkas gained recognition after starring in 'Left Right Left' in 2008, which was also his first show. He is also known for his playing Gangadhar Rao in the tv show 'Jhansi Ki Rani'.

Earlier, Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan and Golden Boys, Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar, entered the show as well.

Meanwhile, according to a report by The Times Of India, the makers have approached Swaragini star Namish Taneja for the show but the actor has not decided yet.