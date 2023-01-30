Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Says Farah Khan 'Portrayed Her Wrongly', Adds 'Wish Salman Khan Was There'

Bigg Boss 16 house recently witnessed the elimination of one of television’s most popular faces, Tina Datta. The actor received the lowest amount of votes and got evicted from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In a recent interview post her exit, Tina Datta revealed that she was ‘in a state of trauma’ during her stay in the Bigg Boss 16 house. “No other experience would have taught me as many life lessons I have learnt on the show. I thank everyone who has worked hard to put this incredible show together. Now that I’m out of the house, I feel that I can take on anything,” the TV star told Times Of India in an interview.

Tina Datta added that she was not “allowed to play the game properly” as she was “being backlashed inside the house on various occasions”. While she heaped praises for host Salman Khan and said that he tried his best to help her understand things, Tina Datta added that though he was supportive, he may not have watched the entire show.

“The Shalin Bhanot topic really took a toll on me and I was like can I please play my own game? When I became friends with Priyanka recently, I was told by Farah Khan ma'am that we both are the really mean and most hated girls on the show by the viewers. I was in a state of trauma inside the Bigg Boss house," the actor told Times Of India.

Tina Datta also spoke about how she felt that Farah Khan was ‘unfair’ towards her because of her closeness towards the mandali. “That’s a fact, we all know it. I think everyone knew during the episode why she did what she did. Even when I exited, I told everyone that they know I was being portrayed wrongly. Farah ma’am was not trying to understand me or even give me an opportunity to speak. I wish Salman sir was there instead during the episode,” the actor was quoted as saying in an interview to a leading news outlet.

Bigg Boss 16 airs everyday on Colors TV channel and Voot app.