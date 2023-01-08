Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Projects Shalin Bhanot As ‘Victim’ On Camera; Latter Questions Her Feelings | Watch

Shalin Bhanot's and Tina Datta's relationship status on Bigg Boss 16 has been the biggest highlight of the season. Neither the two confirm their romantic feelings, nor they deny the facts, however, the duo imposes the bond as friendship which is more than that on screen.

In the newly released Sunday promo by ColorsTV, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot can be seen confronting each other. The duo can be seen bitterly exchanging conversations on the upcoming episode as Shalin questions Tina's fake emotion rumors, whereas Tina accuses Shalin of projecting himself as a victim on camera.

In the released video, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta can be seen sitting down for a one-on-one conversation, where Shalin asks her, "Did you ever love me?" To which, Tina replies, "Yes, I did have feelings for you." As Shalin does not believe her, he questions Tina's intentions and says, "Aapne sab kuch camera ke liye kiya hai."

Tina quickly points at his face and says, "This is what you do." Reacting to her comment, Shalin can be seen saying, "Ispe itna frustrate karogi toh koi bhi panic karega."

Next Tina can be seen saying to him, "Shalin agar tum portray karne ki koshish kar rahe ho ki maine tumko fasaya hai... mera image already barbaad ho chuka hai, mat rahiye mere saath."

However, in between the conversation Shalin Bhnaot was heard telling her, "But you are the one, who was already talking about babies..."

On Sunday morning, as ColorsTV shared the promo on their Instagram handle, the channel wrote, "Tina ko karna hoga Shalin ke mushkil sawaalon ka saamna." Netizens soon took over the comment section, where one social media user wrote, "Waise joh bhi bolon TRP toh ye de rahe hain," while another user wrote, "Pehle dono fake lag rahe the, aur ab Shalin zyada fake lag raha hai."

During the recent 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, actor-host Salman Khan also scolded the duo and questioned their closeness during MC Stan's new year concert. The latter was about to kiss each other as they danced together despite their differences seen earlier on the show.

Soon Salman Khan lashed at the two and said, "Baaki koi nahi tha dance karne ke laayak ya chipakna ke laayak?" Shalin Bhanot quickly came to Tina Datta's defense and said, "Don't be hard on her." A furious Salman then told him, "What? No, no say it, say it."

Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM on ColorsTV and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.