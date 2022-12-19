Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Leaks Sreejita De’s Address On National TV; Latter’s Fiance Slams Makers On Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 continues to be the most controversial reality show of the year as with every episode, new shades of drama and controversies do unfold.

In the latest episode of the celebrity reality show, the home address of Sreejita De was accidentally revealed during a conversation with Tina Datta and Vikas Manaktala, which left the actor's boyfriend in a rage.

Taking the discussion to his Instagram, Sreejita De's boyfriend Michael Blohm Pape slammed the makers of the show for not taking this matter seriously. He wrote, "Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV.. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren't safety & privacy important enough!? #SreejitaDe won't be happy with this, bcoz we surely don't want the whole world to know where we live!! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND."

Sreejita De's boyfriend Michael based BB on Instagram (Image Courtesy:@michael_b.p/Instagram)

Tina Datta, Sreejita De, and Vikas Manaktala were engaged in a conversation that took turns, however, Tina Datta seemed to have unintentionally burped out the details of her home, which was not taken seriously by any of the contestants.

Sreejita De is dating Michael for quite a time since he went down on one knee to propose to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sreejita De opened up about her engagement where she stated, "It was in the evening, at around 7.30 pm. We were walking, and it was cold. He suddenly stopped and started telling me how much he loved me."

She also said, "The next moment, I realized he was on his knees. I was so shocked that I started crying. I couldn't stop my tears." The couple is slated to tie the knot hopefully super soon.

Sreejita De was the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, however, she later made a comeback on the show as a wild card entry. Also, Bigg Boss 16 got an extension as looking at the buzz, the show was extended by two months and will end on February 12, 2023.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. The show is also streamed on Voot, where one can also view the uncut and behind-the-scenes inside the house.