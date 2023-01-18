Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Lashes Out At Shalin Bhanot For Questioning Her Character, Says ‘You Didn't Respect Your Ex-Wife’ | Watch

The Bigg Boss 16 house saw a massive clash between friends-turned-foe Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. In a recently released promo by Colors TV’s official social media page, the duo can be seen getting into an ugly spat.

In the video clip posted on Instagram by the official page of Colors TV, the housemates can be seen sitting in the main living room of the house, where Tina Datta tells Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that she wants to leave this show now. To this, Shalin Bhanot could be heard saying, saying Tina, “Aap dogle ho, aapke saath koi ek ladka khatam hota hai, toh aap dusre se chipakne lag jaate ho.”

Tina Datta loses her calm and asks Shalin Bhanot to mind his language. “I'll fu***** slap you,” says Tina to Shalin, to which the latter retaliates “I am trying to show the world her real side.”

The ‘Uttaran’ star slammed Shalin Bhanot and said that he is such a bad person that he failed to maintain his ex-wife's dignity. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary too could be seen trying to calm down Tina Datta in the video.

Several users took to the comments section of the Bigg Boss 16 video to react to the clip. One user wrote, “Shalin ko bol rhe ho Bigg boss ne captaincy Bina task krva ka de de osko . Bigg boss ko bolo baki gharwalo saath unfair kyu ? Pehla Bigg boss ko bolo Fir shalin ko.”

Another comment read, “Shalin kitna sweet unknown banraha hein. pehele se sab kuch pata tha Now he reacts like tina cheats him dono hi kisi ke nahi the.”

“Exactly, he is not innocent, he character assassinates every women in the house. What kind of narratives are you trying to set big boss makers ? Cleaning image of molester sajid and then calling Shalin innocent. He is not a kid,” wrote another user in the comments section of Colors TV’s Instagram post. “Tina Priyanka ke peeche game khel rahi hai jab Priyanka chillati hai tab Tina bolti hai,” read another comment.

Bigg Boss 16 airs everyday on Colors TV channel and Voot app.