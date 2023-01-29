Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Evicted, Says ‘Was In A State Of Trauma’ Post Her Exit From Show

TV actor Tina Datta made her exit from the controversial show Bigg Boss 16. The latter was nominated alongside Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot. Receiving the least number of votes from the audience, Tina Datta was evicted from the show.

As Tina stepped out of the show, she seemed to be satisfied as her survival game was becoming traumatic for her. Tina Datta is best known for playing the role of 'Ichcha' in the popular TV show 'Uttaran.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

She befriended contestant Abdu Rozik on the show and later built a confusing and dramatic relationship with Shalin Bhanot. Speaking about her eviction to ETimes, Tina Datta said, "I had my inhibitions about signing up for Bigg Boss 16 because surviving in this house can be very challenging. I'm happy to see my family, friends."

She continued, "No other experience would have taught me as many life lessons I have learnt on the show." She also thanked "everyone who has worked hard to put this incredible show together". Tina Datta also mentioned that she is rooting for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and added, "Now that I'm out of the house, I feel that I can take on anything."

Tina further confessed that she went into a state of trauma after a statement from host Farah Khan. She also felt grateful to be trending online, however, was not able to play her game properly because of the backlash faced from inside the house.

Tina Datta also stated that host Salman Khan tried his best to make her understand things and was very supportive throughout the show. He may never have watched the entire show, but sounded like she was highly grateful to him.

She finally concluded by saying, "The Shalin Bhanot topic really took a toll on me and I was like can I please play my own game? When I became friends with Priyanka recently, I was told by Farah Khan ma'am that we both are the really mean and most hated girls on the show by the viewers. I was in a state of trauma inside the Bigg Boss house."

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.