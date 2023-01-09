Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Calls Shalin Bhanot ‘Abusive’, Says ‘We Are Bringing Out The Worst In Each Other’ | Watch

Drama continues to unfold inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. In a recent promo clip released by Colors TV, Tina Datta can be seen calling co-contestant and close friend Shalin Bhanot as ‘aggressive’ and reveals why she wants to take a ‘foot back’ from their relationship.

In the video, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were seen trying to sort out their misunderstandings and differences while sitting outside in the garden area at night time. While Shalin questioned Tina if she ever loved him, the ‘Uttaran’ star said, “to some extent yes I did have feelings for you but off camera, you have said a few things that were put smartly. If you genuinely loved me you would have supported me during the weekend ka vaar.”

Shalin Bhanot then told Tina Datta that he has always stood up for her. Tina Datta told Shalin, “You have made false promises and been aggressive. Ok fine, I have done everything I was fake, I am a bad woman and have been manipulating you every time.”

Tina Datta further recalled her past relationship and told Shalin Bhanot that he reminds her of the guy she was in a relationship with for over 5 years. “He was such an aggressive man and you are acting the same way. I can’t be in an aggressive relationship. If we are bringing out the worst in each other do you think it's worth it?” Tina Datta told Shalin Bhanot.

While Tina Datta was seen asking Shalin Bhanot for some space, the latter said that she should just listen to her inner voice. Well, only time will tell what happens next in their equation.