Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta And Shalin Bhanot’s Moms Enter The House, Uttaran Star Tells Her Mother ‘Koi Tamasha Nahi Chahiye’

It’s a special week inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. The housemates met their family members inside the house after months of staying apart. Recently, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s mothers entered the house.

In a promo clip released by Colors TV, Tina Datta can be see meeting her mom. The caption of the post read, “Shalin aur Tina ke mom ke aane se, kya badlenge inke dynamics (will the entry of Shalin and Tina's moms change their dynamics in house)?"

In the promo, Shalin Bhanot’s mother entered the house and met with her son. Shalin’s mother said, “Mera baccha'. Later, Tina Datta can be seen sitting with her mom in the garden area, and saying, “Mom, kuch chahiye nahi ki tamasha ho.”

Tina Datta’s mother told her, “Main teri maa hu, tu meri beti hai, tu meri maa nahi hai.”

According to a report in ETimes, “Tina's mother wanted to add a special bengali touch to her entry and hence has taken Rasgullas for all the housemates. Since the family hails from Kolkata, she wanted to add a flavor of Bengal and turn the mood of BB 16 house sweeter.”

Several social media users took to the comments section of the video to react to the promo. One user wrote, “Kuch v kaho Shalin ki Mom is very Humble.. But Tina's Mom is the Opposite one!!” Another comment read, “Dono ke parents ache h ,sb apne bche ka acha sochte h. No hate for parents.”

One user wrote, “Everyone's is looking at the other side and laughing that it'll be fun if their mothers will fight....but it's really sad family shouldn't be involved in this... family week should be sweet and heartwarming BB is doing too much I guess.”

Another comment on the post read, “Shalin ki mom bhot achchi hi tina aur rina ki mammy dono hi ldaku.”