Bigg Boss 16: Tina Argues With Sumbul Again, Says 'You Are Invisible..' | Watch Promo

Bigg Boss Season 16 has taken an interesting turn as the games inside the house have become intense. The friends have turned into rivals and trying their best to win the game. This is also the case with Tina Dutta and Sumbul Touqeer who have turned against each other after their fights in the last few episodes. Seems like the two will lock horns once again as seen in the new promo.

Sharing the new promo, Colors Tv wrote, "Tina Vs. Sumbul. Ab kaise solve hogi yeh mushkil?"

In the promo, Tina and Sumbul fight over the captaincy task and Tina asks Sumbul to not shout. Later, Tina tells sumbul that she is invisible and should wear the black mask once again.

Tina, Sumbul and Shalin shared a good relationship at the start of the show. However, things went down south after Sumbul's father asked her to stay away from Tina and Shalin.

Meanwhile, outside Bigg Boss, the parents of Sumbul, Tina and Shalin got into a fight as well. Later, Sumbul's father talked to her over a phone call and criticised Tina. Bigg Boss played this phone call conversation in front of everyone, leaving the contestants in shock.

In the recent episode, there was no elimination but Abdu had to leave the Bigg Boss house for some time.

Recently, some contestants pulled a prank on Abdu which left the internet divided. Abdu's management agency has issued an official statement regarding this issue and called the behaviour 'inappropriate and discriminatory'.

His management company stated, "The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Bigg Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness.”

As Abdu left the Bigg Boss house, other contestants were seen getting emotional.