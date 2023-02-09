Bigg Boss 16: THIS Contestant Is Leading The Polls With More Than 50% Votes Ahead Of The Show’s Grand Finale

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is all set to take place this weekend. The finalists for the epic night of the season are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam, who are in contention to take home the winning prize money and trophy of BB 16.

According to reports, several polls have already begun speculating the name of the winner of Bigg Boss 16. While many are assuming it to be a tough fight between television star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Bigg Boss 2 Marathi winner Shiv Thakare, it seems like another housemate is way ahead of all other contestants to win the show.

Initial trends indicate that it is MC Stan who is leading the early polls by a huge margin. A report in Zoom Entertainment revealed that MC Stan got 61.62% (166,812 votes), while Shiv Thakare got the second position with 22.03% (59,645 votes).

Fan favorite contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stood at number 3 with 11.5% (31,127 votes), while number 4 and 5 were Archana Gautam with 2.35% (6,350 votes) and Shalin Bhanot with 1.68% (4,540 votes) respectively.

Social media has been abuzz with speculations regarding the name of the winner of the show. Fan edits of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare with the trophy have been going viral on Twitter.

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will be taking place this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday in two parts. The show will see the return of host Salman Khan after the actor took a break from hosting the show for two weeks.

The gala night of Bigg Boss 16 will see several interesting performances by housemates present inside the house as well as the ones who bid adieu to the show. Ex-contestants Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta among others will be seen performing on Bigg Boss 16 finale and supporting their favorite contestant on the show.