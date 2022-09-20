Bigg Boss 16: Television Star Shaleen Bhanot To Enter Salman Khan’s Show

Shaleen Bhanot has been approached by the makers in the past as well. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Salman Khan-hosted reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’ is all set to return with an all-new season. The controversial show is expected to have several top names from the world of television and movies enter the house for a span of over 100 days.

With the show set to premiere in the first week of October, speculations have begun about the list of contestants. From ‘Lock Upp’ winner and stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui to television heartthrob Shivin Narang, several names have been popping up on social media.

According to new reports, ‘Roadies’ fame and television star, Shaleen Bhanot is set to join this years’ contestants list. Interestingly, Shaleen was also offered Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill-fame ‘Bigg Boss 13’, but he had declined the offer at the time.

Shaleen’s ex-wife, Daljeet Kaur had participated in the 13th season of Bigg Boss, but got eliminated in the first week. The couple had a nasty separation and didn’t end up on a good note.

Several other names have also been coming up. The list included television stars Kanika Mann, who is currently seen in the latest season of the Rohit Shetty-stunt based show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi.’ Other names include Ridhima Pandit, Jia Manek and Arjun Bijlani, who have become household names following their stints in popular drama shows on Hindi shows.

Another popular name that will be making it to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house this year is Odia actor Prakruti Mishra. Prakruti, who is a national award winner, was all over the news in July this year, when a video of her being beaten up on the streets went viral on social media.

Salman Khan’s show, ‘Bigg Boss 16’, will premiere on TV tentatively on October 1, though no official confirmation by the makers have been made yet. The show, which runs for over 100 days, has seen several television and film personalities get huge popularity,