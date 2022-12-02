Bigg Boss 16: Swaragini Star Namish Taneja To Enter As Wild Card Contestant? Here's What We Know

BIGG BOSS 16 has kept the audience hooked to their screen with all the drama. The contestants are trying their best to save themselves from eviction. With some new twists and turns, the new wild card contestants have already the Bigg Boss house. As per the latest buzz, Swargini star Namish Taneja has been approached to enter as a wild-card contestant.

According to a report by The Times Of India, the makers have approached Namish for the show but the actor has not decided yet.

“He has been approached as a wild card this season of Bigg boss, but he hasn’t decided yet whether he would be a part of the show or not, meetings are happening, let’s see what happens," a source was quoted as saying by E-Times.

Namish Taneja rose to fame after starring in the Colors television show 'Swarigini'. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was also the main lead in the show. As per reports, Namish was approached for the show in the previous seasons as well.

Recently, the Golden Boys, Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar entered the show and they also brought the chance for the contestants to win their Rs 25 lakhs back.

Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar, popularly known as the Golden Boys, hail from Pune. The duo are famous for their love for gold ornaments and can be seen donning heavy gold necklaces, bracelets, etc. They enjoy a good fan following on social media.

Meanwhile, in a recent episode, Tina Dutta argued about leftover food on the dishes and unwashed utensils. This offended Nimrit and led to their argument.

An ugly verbal spat between Shalin and Nimrit also happened after the former commented about Nimrit's mental health struggles.

Last week, Gautam Vig was eliminated from the house, which shocked the contestants. Now, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are left in the house.