Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Team Says ‘Her Individuality Is Being Suppressed To Highlight Other Things’

Drama continues to unfold inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. In the recent episodes, the youngest contestant on the show Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been getting sidelined due to the heavy drama and constant fights between contestants.

On Tuesday, Sumbul Touqeer’s team has issued an official clarification stating that the ‘Imliee’ actor’s tears are being dubbed as a sign of weakness on Bigg Boss 16. The statement added that her hard work is being labeled as the work of that of a ‘maid’, while fellow contestants’ work is being highlighted and glorified.

The official statement according to a report in Times Of India read, "In response to the ongoing repetitive mockery in the show of Miss Sumbul Touqeer Khan, we, as the official team, would like to condemn it. A lot of things are happening in the show, and moreover, it's getting repetitive, which has forced us to release this statement.”

“Our silence was perceived as weakness, but it was really just a matter of being prudent and waiting for the appropriate opportunity to speak up. Sumbul began working at a very young age, served as the star of one of the most popular shows, and her accomplishments have always made us proud. Her dedication to her career and selflessness helped her forge her own unique identity,” the statement by Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s team added.

The statement further stated that Sumbul Touqeer’s tears have been discussed as a sign of “cowardice or weakness.” “Sumbul's emotions have received the greatest attention, particularly when everyone's emotions have been assessed differently. Not only has her individuality been questioned, but her character has also been criticized, and we didn't object,” the statement added.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s team added that her father, Touqeer Khan's name has been referenced in almost every episode. “When contestants were glorified for working in the kitchen and cooking for the entire house, Sumbul's hard work was labeled as that of a maid. When loyalty used to be the key to the game, Sumbul's loyalty has been taken for granted. When voicing one's opinion was seen as a winning quality, Sumbul's opinion has been labeled as overacting,” the statement added.

“Why have the rules been changed when it's about Sumbul? We condemn the constant mockery of Sumbul Touqeer Khan on national television. Her individuality has been suppressed in order to highlight other things. She persisted, and we shall as well,” the statement by Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s team concluded.

Bigg Boss 16 airs everyday on Colors TV channel and Voot app at 10 PM and at 9 PM on weekends.