Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s Fees Reduced To THIS After The Show Gets Extended By 5 Weeks

Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ has been making headlines ever since its premiere on October 1, 2022. The show has witnessed massive drama with big showdowns and catfights happening every now and then.

Television actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who rose to fame post her stint in the drama series ‘Imliee’ became the highest paid contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 16’. The actor’s popularity and personality were being heavily banked upon by the makers of the show.

However, it seems like Sumbul Touqeer failed to create her magic on the show. If reports are to be believed, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ has been extended for five more weeks this season. Not just that, the contracts too have been renewed for the remaining contestants of the house.

While there were huge expectations from Sumbul Touqeer to help boost the TRP’s, seems like the actor has failed to perform. According to a report in Bollywood Life, the ‘Imliee’ star, who charged Rs 12 lakh per week on the show, has had a massive reduction in her fees post the renewal.

Reportedly, Sumbul Touqeer’s fees has been slashed to half of what she was being offered earlier. This i=would be the first time a contestant’s fees on the show has been reduced to such extent.

Sumbul Touqeer has indulged in various conflicts with her co-contestants on the show. Her equation with Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot hasn’t gone down well with the audiences, who claim that she is just playing innocent.

Sumbul’s father, Touqeer Khan has paid many visits to his daughter on the show to help realign her game, but it seems all that has gone in vain.

IT will be interesting to see how this new chapter turns out for Sumbul Touqeer and her fans.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs everyday on Voot app and ColorsTV channel.