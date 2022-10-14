Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Father Lashes Out At Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta On Weekend Ka Vaar | Watch New Promo

The ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house has been witnessing immense drama these past few weeks. The reality show, which premiered on October 1 with its new season, has been garnering eyeballs and controversies all through the past two weeks.

Viewers were noticing ‘Imlie’ star Sumbul Touqeer Khan developing a close bond with television heartthrob Shalin Bhanot. The duo were seen spending a lot of time together and were also questioned by many about their equations.

However, Sumbul’s bond with Shalin wasn’t going well with her fans, who were warning her through social media how she should stay away from such ‘bad influence’.

Recently, the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ released the new promo of Salman Khan’s special episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. What’s more interesting is the presence of Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father on the stage with the ‘Sultan’ star. Sumbul’s father could be seen rapping for his daughter from the stage and telling her that she is being used. In one of the lines, Sumbul’s father says ‘'dekh rahe ho ye duniya, jo dikhta hai woh hota nahi hai.”

Watch:

Sumbul ke pitaji ne li Shalin ki class, kya samajh paayegi ek beti apne pita ke dil ki aawaaz? 🥺



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss #ShukravaarKaVaar@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/eKO8zljR0y — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 13, 2022

Several users took to the comments section of the video and wrote their reactions. One user wrote, “Thank god Shaleen n Tina r exposed! Hope Sumbul maintains boundaries when interacting wit them. Shaleen is a manipulator, abuser, wife beater who threatened to kill his exwife. Sumbul Shaleen love angle is plain disgusting. Audience does not want her near him.”

Another wrote, “It was so much needed.... thankyou so much @BiggBoss and @ColorsTV.”

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot has developed a close friendship with Tina Datta on the show, Recently, Shalin was seen expressing his feelings for the ‘Uttaran’ star to the captain of the house, Gautam Vig. Later, Shalin spoke to Tina and said ‘I Love You’ to her.

The love triangle has been creating quite a buzz on social media and fans can’t wait to see what comes next.