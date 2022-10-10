Sumbul Touqeer’s Fans Unhappy With 'Imlie' Star's Bond With Shalin Bhanot, Ask Her To 'Focus On Game'

‘Bigg Boss 16’ has been garnering attention ever since its premiere on October 1. With several popular television personalities locked inside the house, fans are already speculating their idols to be the winner of this season.

One of the most popular and favorite amongst the contestants is ‘Imlie’ fame actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The actor has been a rage on social media, with fans closely monitoring her every move.

Recently, Sumbul has been developing a close bond with co-contestant and actor Shalin Bhanot. The duo seem to be spending a lot of time together, but this hasn’t been going well with fans of Sumbul.

Taking to social media, Sumbul’s fans are warning the ‘Imlie’ actor to stay away from Shalin as they feel he is not a good influence for her. Even Shekhar Suman, who appeared for a special episode this weekend, warned Sumbul that she does not need anyone else to shine in her game.

He literally gave her the best advice bas hope she would think about this advice and follow it.#SumbulToqueerKhan#BiggBoss16 • #BB16pic.twitter.com/NOe2xvszob — ☘︎ (@qualiteatweetz) October 9, 2022

Much needed feedback for #SumbulToqueerKhan by #ShekharSuman



She needs to comeout of #ShalinBhanot and Focus on the game and she has huge baggage of fanbase who are waiting to see real and strong Sumbul — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 9, 2022

While sharing a video of Sumbul and Shalin, one user called the duo ‘Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’ of ‘Bigg Boss 16’. “Many People Are Saying That They Are Meishan 2.0 Or Pahira 2.0 But They Are Wrong Sumbul Aur Shalin Are Anup Jalota and Jasleen 2.0,” read the comment. “Omg #TinaDatta you cracked me up. #SumbulTouqeerKhan durr raho iss Shalini se #ShalinBhanot. #BiggBoss16,” wrote another.

“a big disappointment Sambul is my favorite , she's funny, kind-hearted, and friendly with everyone, but she's also stupid she get a lot of hints to stay away from that Guy and focus on her game she don't need anyone how could she behave like this #SumbulTouqeerKhan,” read another comment on Twitter.

While Shalin has denied any romantic involvement with the ‘Imlie’ star, it’ll be interesting to see how their relationship develops with time.