Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Taking Voluntary Exit From The Show? 'Imlie' Star's Father Reacts | Watch

The house of Bigg Boss 16 seems to be erupting with drama and controversies every now and then. Recently, there has been a massive change in equations after ‘mandali’ leader Sajid Khan was evicted from the show. According to recent reports, Sumbul Touqeer Khan will soon be taking a voluntary exit from the show.

On Tuesday, several media reports stated that the ‘Imlie’ star will be bidding adieu to the show owing to her father, Touqeer Khan’s health. Notably, Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father’s health seems to be unwell in the past few days after the latter did not come to meet his daughter on the family special week on Bigg Boss 16.

Sumbul’s father, Touqeer Khan has now reacted to the ongoing viral news. In a video posted by Touqeer Khan via his social media account, Sumbul’s father has denied any such rumors and stated that he is doing completely fine.

"I have been receiving messages and calls from this morning. I have learnt that some news portals and YouTube channels are claiming that I am not well because of which Sumbul will take a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16,” Touqeer Khan was quoted as saying in the video clip posted on Instagram.

“Let me tell you that this news is fake. I am perfectly fine. I do not have any issues at all. Confusion is being created. Please do not believe any rumors. Keep voting for Sumbul. With your blessings, I will live for 100 years,” Sumbul’s father said in the video.

