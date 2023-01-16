Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Says Tina Datta Is ‘More Involved With Shalin Bhanot Than The Show’ | Watch

It’s a new week inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. With the nominations task slated to take place today, the viewers will witness a massive clash between Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

In a recently released promo by Colors TV on Instagram, Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Datta can be seen at loggerheads during the nominations task. The ‘Imliee’ star can be heard saying that Tina Datta has less involvement in the show, but more involvement with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot.

To this, Tina Datta can be heard retaliating that Sumbul can not play alone and always needs someone to help her. The ‘Uttaran’ star adds that Sumbul Touqeer has been receiving wake-up calls since day one.

Sumbul Touqeer fumes and says "Jinki aankhein garoor mein unchi rehti hai woh neeche gir jaate hain, aisa nahin karte hain." Amidst this, Soundarya Sharma too can be seen indulging between their conversation. As Soundarya gets nominated, she calls Tina insecure and says, “You are a very insecure woman and itni insecurity sahi baat nahi hai."

Other contestants Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and others also nominate Tina in the recent episode.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan were recently ousted from the show. While the Tajik singer left the show due to prior work commitments, Sajid Khan was voted out of the show after receiving the lowest votes.

Speaking to a leading entertainment portal, Abdu Rozik reflected upon his bond with Sajid Khan. The 19-year-old singer said that he has no trust left in the filmmaker.

“In real life, sometimes it’s not good. Whole show seeing, whole duniya seeing. My father-mother seeing. I’m thinking. Bro Sajid told me ‘(I’ll) write I love Nimrit.’ I told Happy Birthday like this (write). He didn’t tell me (what he wrote). How I see my back, what he’s writing. trust him. I trust bro Sajid. After this I’m like not much trusting him,” Abdu Rozik told KoiMoi.