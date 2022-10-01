Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan Are The New Contestants Of Salman Khan's Reality Show

Bigg Boss Season 16, the most awaited television reality show, is finally here and the new contestants are also entering the show. Salman Khan will soon introduce Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer and filmmaker Sajid Khan as the new contestants. As of now, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, and Archana Gautam have already entered the show.

Introducing Sumbul, the official Instagram page of Colors tv channel wrote, "Imli zyaada khatti hai ya meethi? Jaaniye milkar Sumbul se! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par."

Introducing Sajid Khan, the official Instagram page of Colors tv channel wrote, "Lekar apne saath entertainment ki saugaat, aaye hai Sajid Khan! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par."

Earlier, Salman talked about Bigg Boss' new season, Salman said, "Expect the unexpected. Don’t know kaisa hoga yeh season, but jo bhi hoga accha hoga. Yeh season waah waah hai. Iss season mein soul hai tabhi isse solwa season kehte hai."

He further talked about the format of Bigg Boss 16 which has made the audience curious. “The game is different this season as Bigg Boss khud khelega. Active minds ke andar jo sawal ubhar rahe hai on how he will play, even I don’t know. I don’t want to speculate," he said. Salman Khan also revealed that this season will be "difficult, fast and unpredictable."