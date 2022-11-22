Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Father Slammed On Social Media For His ‘Disgusting’ Remarks On The Show | Check Tweets

Sumbul Touqeer Khan spoke to her ailing father over the phone in the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’. While the call was made as a special gesture by Bigg Boss to help the ‘Imliee’ star inquire about her father’s health, the latter apparently had only ill-words to say.

Calling Tina Datta ‘Kamini’, Sumbul’s father made several bad comments about the ‘Uttaran’ star. This however, did not go down well with social media users, who called out Sumbul Touqeer’s father for his behavior.

“#TinaDatta ko laat maarna! #TinaDatta aur #ShalinBhanot ko aukat dikhana! Wah wah kya seekh di hai jabki unki koi galti nhi this is done by you and makers jointly!” read one comment on Twitter. “SHAME ON SUMBUL'S FATHER kitna cheap h mai to usi time se bol raha tha iski cheap mentality h bt sab bol rahe the baap ho to aisa but Aaj dekh liya na ye apni beti ko kaisi knowledge de raha h aise baap honge to bache ke dimag mi kya asar padta hoga .yar had h #SumbulTouqeerKhan,” read another comment.

Take a look at the top tweets:

Kya proof h sumbul ke papa bimar the, ek baar bhi apni bimari ke bare mein zikr nhi kiya, only other contestants ko degrade krna start kiya & phn call ke end tk degrade hi kiya!



SHAME ON SUMBUL'S FATHER#TinaDatta #TribeTina #BB16 @OrmaxMedia — Lil_Angel_Face (@lil_ang76648104) November 22, 2022

Sumbul k papa ko bhi saahi Shankar ki jarurat hai. jis ke khud k shankar nahi hai o apna bate ko shankar kay day ga????? SHAME ON SUMBUL'S FATHER #TinaDatta @iamTinaDatta — Sumona (@Sumona83465413) November 22, 2022

#SumbulTouqeerKhan's father is unwell, she is allowed to speak to her father on call. But here instead of talking abt health, her father discussed about the game and her dad

Saying @iamTinaDatta ke munh per laat maar etc. It's wrong

SHAME ON SUMBUL'S FATHER#BiggBoss16 @BiggBoss — Subanjeet Sarkar (@SarkarSubanjeet) November 22, 2022

Like father like daughter, both have shown there real side on national television



Shame on Sumbul's Father — Shreya Gupta (@its_shreyagupta) November 22, 2022

SHAME ON SUMBUL'S FATHER kitna cheap h mai to usi time se bol raha tha iski cheap mentality h bt sab bol rahe the baap ho to aisa but Aaj dekh liya na ye apni beti ko kaisi knowledge de raha h aise baap honge to bache ke dimag mi kya asar padta hoga .yar had h #SumbulTouqeerKhan — Nation first (@super_Rajputt) November 22, 2022

End of the day this what she has earned #SumbulTouqeerKhan SHAME ON SUMBUL'S FATHER (this tag)

not supporting her father but he would’ve gained more respect if he had pinpointed where she was gng wrong rather than blaming #ShalinBhanot #TinaDutta #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Ana (@kim_chi_7) November 22, 2022

Pathetic is Sumbul's dad entire nation saw that yesterday. Pathetic language and what pathetic advice he game to his daughter. Selfish blood sucking man. SHAME ON SUMBUL'S FATHER — Salvation (@Salvati00153821) November 22, 2022

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Urvashi Dholakia and Kushal Tandon too slammed the show for being partial to other contestants. “SLOW CLAP wah Bigg boss .. u have made urself look like a BIGG LOSS !! The joke is on you thanks to Sumbul & her father who spoke so badly & forgot that everyone is someone’s CHILD in that house!! SHAME ON YOU. @ColorsTV @justvoot #biggboss16 #disgusted,” wrote Urvashi Dholakia on Twitter.

Kushal Tandon took to Twitter and wrote, “Why sumbul is only contestant who’s dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is goin ….. how she is the only contestant who’s dad gives her a cal and can talk over phone…” adding “And how dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now … and how can he speak Ill of other contestants … vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini… stay out of her wow.”

Sumbul Touqeer Khan was also slammed by ‘Bigg Boss’ for speaking to her father about the game. Bigg Boss also reprimanded the television actor that if any such action is repeated in the future, Sumbul will not be allowed any such opportunities.