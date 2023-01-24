Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Play Naagin In Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7

One of TV’s most popular actors, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has emerged as a fan favorite in the latest season of Bigg Boss 16. The actor, who has been a part of popular TV shows including ‘Imliee’, is all set to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s next show.

According to reports, the casting for Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin is underway. With the show heading for a season wrap on Naagin 6, the makers are looking forward to a new leading lady for their upcoming season.

While there were strong rumors of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to play the lead role in Naagin 7, the actor’s reportedly keen on doing a movie post her stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house and has already been given many offers.

With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s dates being unavailable, the makers have now zeroed down on Sumbul Touqeer Khan to play the lead in Naagin 7. Ekta Kapoor, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss 16’s Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, had revealed that she already has a Naagin in mind.

"There was one girl I wanted to pick and I am not taking up because I really like her and I am going to call her for Naagin 7. I have done two castings but the second casting, I don't want to do now as Naagin 6 is going on. But I really like one more person and she will be getting my call soon," Ekta Kapoor was quoted as saying on the show.

Several fans of Sumbul Touqeer Khan flooded the social media with reactions. One fan wrote, “I don’t why, but I have strong feeling that Ekta is gonna cast Sumbul as for #Naagin7! 🐍 I know she will definitely nail it, but I’d love to see her in movies n OTT platforms now! Anyways, I’m so happy for her! ❤️ — #SumbulTouqeerKhan”

“#ektakapoor was looking at #SumbulTouqeerKhan when she said she will be getting my call I saw thar video 1000 times! My parents were like looks were finally will Ekta show Naagin if #SumbulTouqeerKhan in it!” read another tweet.