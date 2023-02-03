Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Be Evicted From The Show This Week: Reports

One of the most popular shows on TV right now, Bigg Boss 16 is garnering immense popularity on social media as well. With the weekend here, all eyes are on which contestant will be evicted this time.

The Bigg Boss 16 house is left with only 6 contestants now; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot. The nominated contestants this week are Sumbul, Shalin and MC Stan.

According to reports, amongst the nominated contestants, Sumbul Touqeer has received the lowest number of votes. Due to this reason, the popular face of television will be exiting the season this weekend.

Known for her stint in the show ‘Imliee’, Sumbul has emerged as one of the most popular faces on the show this season. The actor is also the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss 16 and is often seen being advised by other contestants on what to do.

Reportedly, Shalin Bhanot too might get evicted this week itself. It remains to be seen how the drama unfolds in the Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episode this time.

Host Salman Khan will not be appearing on the show for Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The actor has prior professional commitments to follow and thus has taken a break from host duties. The superstar will be returning for the finale episode of Bigg Boss 16.

Last week, Farah Khan filled in as the host for Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16. This time, it will be Karan Johar who will be appearing as the host on Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The filmmaker has already been a part of the Bigg Boss family, having hosted the entire season of Bigg Boss OTT.

The finale of Bigg Boss 16 will air sometime in mid-February, with a tentative date of February 12. The show airs everyday on Colors TV channel and Voot app.