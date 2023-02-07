Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Khan Reacts To Being Obsessed With Shalin Bhanot: ‘I Was Lost’

Television’s popular face Sumbul Touqeer Khan recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Touted to be a winner by many, her elimination from the show left her fans disappointed. Recently, the actor spoke about her journey on Bigg Boss 16 and claims of being obsessed with Shalin Bhanot.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan talked about her friendship with Shalin Bhanot and said that she gave her 1000% percent, but was left hurt with his behavior. "I was very hurt because I never expected that. I've always given 1000 per cent to every friendship and woh main kabhi Isliye nahi karti ki mujhe badle mein kuch milega. Meri dosti mere nazron mein bahot selfless hoti hai. I love doing that,” the actor told India Today.in in an interview.

The Imliee star further added, “Even if I cook food for them or hang their clothes or anything else, usse mujhe khushi milti hai. So woh ek dosti ko itna galat naam mila. I was very hurt and, simultaneously, I was thinking about my father - how he must be feeling jab yeh dekhenge. Aur unki kya haalat hogi. I was more scared of him. I was lost. I don't even remember ki mujhe kya feel ho raha tha."

Sumbul Touqeer rose to fame post her stint in the television show Imliee. The actor shares a close bond with her co-star on the show, Fahmaan Khan. After exiting the show, Sumbul and Fahmaan took to their social media accounts to post a video of them walking on the streets.

Taking to his Instagram account, Fahmaan Khan posted a cute video of the duo’s banter with a caption, “Jeetke aana nahi toh jaldi milenge😜 mil gayi jaldi aur jeet bhi gayi, logon ka dil @sumbul_touqeer.”

Fans flooded the comments sectio of Fahmaan Khan’s post to react to ‘SuMaan’ reunion. One user wrote, “Haayyy yahi dekhne ke Liye pagal ho rahe the fans ......my2 sweethearts.” Another comment read, “I don’t know if it’s just me or others think also that you guys look made for each other.”