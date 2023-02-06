Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Meets Close Friend Fahmaan Khan After Exit, Their Cute Banter Makes Fans Go Ga-Ga | Watch

One of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 16, television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan recently got evicted from the show after receiving the lowest votes. The actor bid the show adieu on Saturday, leaving her fans heartbroken.

On Sunday, Sumbul Touqeer surprised her fans as she caught up with her Imliee co-star Fahmaan Khan. Taking to his social media account, Fahmaan posted a video with Sumbul, with their cute banter winning over the duo’s fans.

Taking to his social media account, Fahmaan Khan captioned his post, “Jeetke aana nahi toh jaldi milenge😜 mil gayi jaldi aur jeet bhi gayi, logon ka dil @sumbul_touqeer.” Watch video here:

As soon as Fahmaan Khan shared the video on his Instagram, several fans took to the comments section of the post to express their reactions. One user wrote, “Haayyy yahi dekhne ke Liye pagal ho rahe the fans ......my2 sweethearts.” Another comment read, “I don’t know if it’s just me or others think also that you guys look made for each other.”

Sumbul Touqeer Khan was nominated to be eliminated from the house against MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. The Imliee actor received the lowest votes and got out of the house just a week prior to the grand finale.

In a press statement, Sumbul Touqeer said, “I have come a long way and have had both good and bad times in the house of Bigg Boss. I’ve changed drastically in the last four months. I learnt so many things which have shaped my personality. I was naïve and not very expressive at the beginning of my stint on the show. I found out that my emotional quotient is my strength.”

The Bigg Boss 16 finale will reportedly take place this weekend in two parts. The finalists till now are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot.