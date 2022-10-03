Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Is Highest Paid Contestant This Season; See Full List

‘Bigg Boss 16’ premiered on October 1 with 16 new contestants entering the house this season. Several popular names from the world of Hindi television have made it into the reality show this year in a bid to win the trophy.

Although there have been speculations surrounding who is charging what amount this season, according to media reports, ‘Imlie’ fame TV star Sumbul Touqeer is the highest paid contestant on this season.

Here is a list of contestants and their staggering fees:

Sumbul Touqeer

Dubbed as one of television’s most popular bahu currently, the actor is charging a whopping sum of Rs 12 lakh per week.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit, who rose to fame post her stint in Colors TV’s hit show, ‘Choti Sarrdarni’, will be paid Rs 8 lakh per week for this season of ‘Bigg Boss’.

Manya Singh

Miss India 2020 runner up Manya Singh, who won hearts with her beauty and for her authenticity, is reportedly charging around Rs 8 to 9 lakh per week.

Tina Datta

Colors’ TV veteran and ‘Uttaran’ fame star Tina Datta is reportedly charging somewhere around Rs 8 to 9 Lakh per week.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Riding high on the success of her show ‘Udaariyaan,’ which she recently left to be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the diva is being paid Rs 5 lakh per week.

Ankit Gupta

Television heartthrob Ankit Gupta, who entered the house with close friend Priyanka, is being paid roughly the same amount. Ankit is reportedly charging Rs 5 to 6 lakh per week.

Soundarya Sharma

Famous for her work in web series as well as for being a dentist, the diva is charging roughly Rs 3 to 4 lakh per week to stay inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

Sajid Khan

Undoubtedly the most controversial contestant on this year’s ‘Bigg Boss’, filmmaker Sajid Khan is being paid Rs 5 lakh per week for his stint on the show. It is also being reported that the filmmaker will only stay in the house for a few weeks.