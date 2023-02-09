Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Refuses To Talk To Shalin, Says She Won't Meet Tina For Her 'Own Sanity'

Sumbul Touqeer got eliminated from Bigg Bos Season 16 a week before its finale. Even though the actress did not win the show, she won the audience's hearts and become one of the most loved contestants in the show. The Imlie star made some good relationships with her fellow housemates but also had a fallout with the contestants like Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Tina and Shalin were Sumbul's close friends at the start of the show but things did not turn out well for the trio.

In an interview with News18, Sumbul was asked if she will talk to Tina outside the house. To this, Sumbul replied that she needs distance from Tina.

“Everyone knows that she has hurt me a lot. Not just her, but Shalin too. But she tried to drag me into all possible conflicts. In one of the conflicts, she dragged my father too. She hurt me a lot. For my own sanity, I need a little distance from her," Sumbul told News18.

Further, she talked about meeting Shalin outside the house but Sumbul said no.

“No. I can talk to Shalin’s mom because she has been very sweet to me. When she visited the house, we had a long chat. I love her and I will definitely talk to her someday. But I cannot forget what happened with regard to Shalin," she added.

After her exit, Sumbul thanked her fans and expressed her gratitude for supporting her.

She wrote, "Speechless... Writing this note of gratitude to all of my people has brought tears to my eyes. I went inside the house, leaving my family behind, but I am coming out and seeing that my family has grown larger. It was a journey that I had never imagined, and it turned out to be the best experience ever."

"Without your help and the support of my friends and family, this adventure would not have been possible. I'll make sure to mention it and strive even harder to make you all proud of the experience I've gained. My Big boss journey ends here; but, my actual journey will begin today. With your support and love, I am sure I will achieve beyond any trophies because your love isn't less than any victory for me. Thank you to everyone for their selfless support," she added.

The finalists of Bigg Boss 16are-- MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.