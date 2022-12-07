Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De To Re-Enter Salman Khan's Show As Wild Card Contestants? Deets Inside

THERE has been a lot of buzz around Bigg Boss 16's wild card contestants. Recently, fans became excited when Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan entered the show, but he was there to promote his new show. Whereas, Golden Boys, Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar, also entered the show as the guest stars. As per the recent reports, Sreejita De will re-enter Bigg Boss as a wild card contestant.

Sreejita De was also the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She entered the show with her 'Uttaran' co-star Tina Datta but the two did not share a good relationship in the house.

Neither Sreejita De nor the makers have confirmed the news of her wild card entry in Bigg Boss till now.

After getting eliminated, Sreejita was very open about her dislike for Tina. While speaking to News18.com, Sreejita said, "I saw that Tina was bitching about me. She was constantly trying to manipulate Shalin or Gautam, telling them that they were her friends and that she doesn't like when they sit with me. She said a lot of faltu ki and nonsensical things about me."

“I knew this also because she has been saying similar things about me for the last 10 years. But I did not know that she is such an idiot that she will continue talking about the same things in a reality show too," Sreejita added.

Even though Sreejita and Tina have known each other for 10 years, Sreejita said that they were never friends and don't like each other's vibes.

Meanwhile, according to a report by The Times Of India, the makers have approached Namish for the show but the actor has not decided yet.

“He has been approached as a wild card this season of Bigg boss, but he hasn’t decided yet whether he would be a part of the show or not, meetings are happening, let’s see what happens," a source was quoted as saying by E-Times.

Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are the contestants left in the house.