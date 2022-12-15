Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Slams MC Stan For His Sexist Comments, Rapper Clarifies

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 was filled with drama and controversy as the prime focus of the contestants is to kick each other for nominations, where their blame game is at its peak. The show has also seen the entry of two wild cards including Vikkas Manaktala and Sreejita De, where the arguments have intensified over the week.

However, the most recent misunderstanding took place between Sreejita De and MC Stan. During the nomination task, each member of the house was hence asked to eliminate one name giving the reason by pressing the Buzzer.

Where MC Stan eliminated Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary for personal reasons, he also gave a full clarification. In between this conversation, MC Stan was seen losing his temper, when he said 'Chal Re Mai Ladhki Se Baat Nahi Karta.' However, this comment did not go well with Sreejita De.

Sreejita De instantly felt that the comment was extremely gender-biased and instantly she targeted him stating, "If you are not liking a particular person you should target them individually and this is not at all good to target every woman, and if you have any problem with anyone you can take his/her name so you can be specific in your talks. "

MC Stan soon added to the response, after Priyanka Chahar Choudhary speculated the situation and stated, 'Dekho Ladki se kaise baat karta hai'. MC Stan soon asserted that he respects women in his life, where he further stated, "It was just a reply to Priyanka's comment and I was not talking about every girl in the house as I have many women in my life and I talk to them very respectfully."

