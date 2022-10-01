Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Calls Co-Contestant Tina Datta 'Dominating'

BIGG BOSS is back with its new season and the audience couldn't be more excited to see their favourite stars on one of the most popular shows. Uttaran stars Tina Datta and Sreejita De have entered the show as the new contestant. The duo first talked about their friendship and bond, but Sreejita later calls Tina 'dominating'.

Introducing Tina, the official Instagram page of the Colors tv channel wrote, "Saare entertainment ki karegi poori ichha, here to steal your heart is Tina! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par."

While introducing Sreejita, the colors tv channel wrote, "apni adaa se kar rahi sabko fidaa, meet contestant Sreejita!"

Salman Khan asks Tina and Sreejita about some good and bad qualities of each other. Sreejita replies that Tina is dominating. Later, Bigg Boss shows Sreejita's video back talking about Tina.

Talking about Bigg Boss' new season, Salman said, "Expect the unexpected. Don’t know kaisa hoga yeh season, but jo bhi hoga accha hoga. Yeh season waah waah hai. Iss season mein soul hai tabhi isse solwa season kehte hai." Salman Khan also revealed that this season will be "difficult, fast and unpredictable."

“The game is different this season as Bigg Boss khud khelega. Active minds ke andar jo sawal ubhar rahe hai on how he will play, even I don’t know. I don’t want to speculate," Salman added.

Earlier, Nimrit Kaur, Abdu Rozik and rapper MC Stan entered the Bigg Boss house. Imlie star Sumbul Touqee and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Gautam Vig made a grand entry in the show as well. Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are also the contestants in Bigg Boss season 16.

This year, the theme of Bigg Boss is 'circus'. Bigg Boss 16 air on Colors tv channel on 9:30 pm.