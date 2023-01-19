Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Teams Up Against Priyanka Chahar; Calls Her ‘Insecure’, ‘Overconfident’ | Watch

Bigg Boss 16 is becoming intense with every episode release, as the contestants are seen going against each other on the show. Soundarya Sharma, teamed up against Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary with Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur, speaking of Priyanka Choudhary's 'overconfident' attitude.

ColorsTV released an upcoming promo glimpse, where Soundarya Sharma labeled her as 'Devi' and started performing puja, while Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya, and Nimrit were all seen chanting, 'Priyanka overconfidence ki devi.'

Soundarya Sharma is seen criticizing Priyanka for being too loud for disrespecting others on the show and for using people throughout the show. However, soon after the release of the clip, Priyanka's fans took over the comment section and came to her aid.

ColorsTV shared the promo on their social media handle and added a caption, "Priyanka ke khilaaf gharwaalon ne kahe kuch aise shabd." The promo opened with Priyanka Chahar saying, "Aish Karo" in anger, where next Soundarya is seen holding a plate and performing a puja, where she is seen saying, "Priyanka devi ki jai ho."

Soundarya enacted a kick gesture and then said, "Rishto ko laat maarne waali devi" talking about Priyanka Chahar. She further continued and said, "Uuchi awaaz mai dahad dahah ke tum sabko behosh kar dungi."

Priyanka Chahar was seen sitting in the garden area with Tina Dutta, where she is seen saying, "Ye yudh ki shuruaat hai" and then laughs. A social media user wrote, "Jaipuri ki naari, sab pe bhaari," while another wrote, "Aree priyanka ki chugli kiye bina inka din nhi chalta re, footage nhi milta." Another wrote, "Priyanka se fat chuki hai sabki."

Bigg Boss airs on Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM on ColorsTV and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.