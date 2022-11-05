Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma Lashes Out At Gautam Vig After Salman Khan Exposes Him | Watch Promo

EVERY season of Bigg Boss is complete without a love angle and in season 16, the audience is loving the bond between Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma. They stood by each other and Soundarya was also seen supporting Gautam in his captaincy when everyone was against him. However, things turned ugly between them after Salman Khan showed a clip to Soundarya, in which Gautam can be seen laughing when other contestants make fun of her.

Sharing the video, Colors tv wrote, "#ShukravaarKaVaar mein hua ek naya khulaasa, ab kya hoga Soundarya ka agla kadam?"

In the promo, Salman shows a clip to Soundarya in which Gautam can be seen laughing with Nimrit Kaur and other contestants making fun of her. She later lashes out at Gautam for not defending her and says that her father would have slapped those people for making fun of her.

In the previous episode, Gautam and Soundarya discussed their relationship, and Gautam says that they can explore their relationship outside the house as well. Whereas, Gori tells Gautam and Soundarya that Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are trying to create misunderstandings in their relationship.

Meanwhile, in the Shukravaar ka vaar episode, Salman Khan scolds Shalin Bhanot for continuously demanding chicken from Bigg Boss. He tells Shalin that he is irritating him now and he is irritating Bigg Boss inside the house.

Salman also talked about Sajid's aggressive behaviour towards Gautam Vig last week. He also addresses that Sajid can not be seen in the Bigg Boss house and what he is even doing. Salman calls Sajid a hypocrite for his behaviour towards Gautam last week. He called out his double standards for changing his stance quickly.

Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal joined Salman Khan and interacted with the contestants to promote their film 'Mili'.

Meanwhile, in Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will get into a fight against Shiv Thakare. Whereas, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer are the nominated contestants for this week.