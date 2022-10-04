Bigg Boss 16: Social Media Sensation Kili Paul To Enter Salman Khan's Show

The grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ aired on Colors TV and Voot this Saturday. The controversial reality show, which saw the return of Salman Khan as the host, saw 16 participants enter the show this season.

And now, it is being reported that social media sensation Kili Paul will be entering Salman Khan’s show. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the Tanzanian influencer will enter the show not as a housemate, but as a guest to host some tasks for the contestants.

Recently, Kili, along with Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik, who is also a participant on the show, danced to Salman Khan’s popular song ‘Oh Oh Jaane Jaana’ from the film ‘Pyaar Kiya to Darna Kya’. Posting the reel via his Instagram account, Kili wrote, “ Loved this collab. India is giving me unstoppable Vibe. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 @riyaz.14 @abdu_rozik” See video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

In other news, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ began airing from Sunday with 16 new contestants participating in the show in a bid to win the trophy. The names of the contestants include several popular television personalities including ‘Choti Sarrdarni’ fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Television sweethearts and ‘Udaariyaan’ stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta also entered the show together. Actor Gautam Singh Vig and Shalin Bhanot along with dentist and actor Soundarya Sharma also made a grand entry on the season premiere of the show.

‘Imlie’ fame actor Sumbul Touqeer along with ‘Uttaran’ fame actors Tina Datta and Sreejita De.

Famous Tajik singer Abdu Rozik has also entered the show along with rapper MC Stan, politician Archana Gautam, ‘Bigg Boss 2’ Marathi winner Shiv Thakare, Miss India 2020-finalist Manya Singh, Rajasthani folk dancer Gori Nagori, and filmmaker Sajid Khan.

The controversial reality show will air on both television and OTT on weekdays and weekends, with host Salman Khan taking the contestants’ class on weekend special episodes.