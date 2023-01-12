Bigg Boss 16: Simi Garewal Brings Her Iconic Talk Show In The House, Quizzes Priyanka And Tina | Watch

The house of Bigg Boss is celebrating the time of the month when the inmates are allowed to meet their family and friends on the show. While some contestants were allowed to meet their loved ones a couple of days back, some are now a part of the show, as the family week goes on in Bigg Boss 16.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, the contestants will be meeting someone special and iconic from the Bollywood world, as popular talk-show host of the 90s Simi Garewal is returning to the television world by making her appearance on Bigg Boss 16.

Simi Garewal makes a stunning entry with her iconic style of hosting all donned up with grace and poise. In the clip, she can be seen meeting the inmates where he dooms her first question to Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and explains to her of having two plates in front. Giving the options of 'stardom' or 'love.'

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary elegantly opts for the plate of 'love' and replies, "I would prefer to choose the plate of love because at the end of life being happy is all that matters."

Simi Garewal then pops another question to Shalin Bhanot asking him to choose between a plate of chicken and Tina Datta. Shalin is seen hesitating, and he then says, "even if there was anything other than chicken in the plate he would prefer to choose that and not Tina Datta."

Simi Garewal is seen in utmost shock at Shalin Bhanot's answer, where she quickly asks him "not Tina? Please don't be hard on her." As soon as she taunts him, to which everyone in the house starts laughing.

Earlier in the episode, Shalin Bhanot's mother termed Tina Datta a 'fake person' and strictly instructed Shalin Bhanot not to fall in love with her. Shalin's mother also said that Tina's actions are all for the camera.

However, she suggests Shalin Bhanot extend the hand of friendship towards Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. Shalin's mother also appreciated his son's friendship with Sumbul Touqeer and termed it 'adorable.'

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday respectively.