Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s Numerological Predictions Revealed, Here’s What The Stars Hold For His Future

Bigg Boss 16 ended on Sunday night, with Pune-based rapper MC Stan being declared the winner. Shiv Thakare was announced as the runner-up for the show, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was named the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 16.

While Shiv Thakare’s journey with Bigg Boss has ended, his fans can’t wait to see him in a project soon. Recently, reports went viral about the numerological predictions of the Bigg Boss 16 finalist.

According to reports, Shiv Thakare’s numerological predictions have revealed that he will have an amazing career ahead in the Marathi industry. “A summative & careful assessment of numerological parameters reveals an amazing success ahead in Marathi and other stuff relating to the history and origin of India. The year 2023 also promises some exciting opportunities on TV Screen for which he will win the public's as well as critics' hearts,” revealed a report in Pinkvilla.

“The numbers for the near future also suggest that he may take part in some other reality shows as well and can gain recognition and win public accolades over there as well. The year 2024 will prove to be an eventual and magical year for him, wherein he will win hearts as well as national-level recognition for his work,” the report in Pinkvilla added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare saw a massive increase in his popularity during his stint in Bigg Boss 16. The reality star won several hearts with his authenticity and kindness. Fans trended the hashtag ‘Shiv For The Win’ to garner support for their favorite contestant.

In an interview with a news outlet, Shiv Thakare reacted to losing Bigg Boss 16 to friend MC Stan. “Kuch cheeze humare hath mein nahi hoti hai jo hum shiddat se khelte hai. But kabhi kuch cheeze acche ke liye bhi hoti hai. Taki aapki aage jaake bhuk kam na ho. Aur meri bhuk aur badh gayi, aage jo door open hoga aur jo bhi show karunga, I will do shiddat se. Kuch cheeze hamare hath mein nahi hoti,” Shiv Thakare told India Today.in.