Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Other Housemates Face The Test Of Time During Nominations

Evading nominations is up to the housemates of COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' for the first time in the season. All they have to do is bide their time for nine minutes and stay undistracted. The master of the house introduces a hatke nomination drill that involves contestants spending nine minutes each in the activity area.

If a certain contestant spends more or less time in the activity area, the one who enters next must make up for the gained or lost time. Those who hit close to the right number of minutes will earn the coveted ticket to finale.

The catch here is that ace fashion designer Ken Ferns is in the activity area to distract the contestants by sharing what their image is like in the public domain. Another diversion is presented with 'Bigg Boss' reading out tweets from fans rooting for the victory of their favourite contestant. Whose estimate of time is spot-on? Who stands nominated and who all make it as finalists of the season? Find out in tonight's episode.

Amid the stress of nominations, the mandali seems to be coming apart. It all starts with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan walking out on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan while they were discussing their favourite show.

Nimrit points out that it is rude of them to do so. Shiv and MC Stan try to convince them that they were just kidding, but the girls don't budge. Soon after, 'Bigg Boss' summons the mandali boys to the confession room and asks them why are they the only ones to go back to the girls after a misunderstanding. The master also makes them think about Nimrit and Sumbul's changed behaviour. Is this the master's move to break the mandali? Only time will tell.

