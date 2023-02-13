Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Meets MC Stan After His Gigantic Win, Nimrit Says, ‘Haqq Se Mandali Jeet Gaye’ | Watch

Bigg Boss 16 has come to an end seeking the winner of the show to be Rapper MC Stan, bagging the winner's trophy on Sunday. As the rapper gave a press conference sharing his emotions and victory to the media, he reunited with his friend and co-contestant Shiv Thakare, who became the first runner-up and surprised Stan by hugging him outside the show.

MC Stan defeated Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and grabbed the winner title, where he won Rs 31.80 Lakh, a trophy, and a car. In a paparazzi video, MC Stan was seen rapping at the press conference after his win, when Shiv Thakare interrupted him.

Shiv appeared from behind and was seen saying, "big fan, sir, big fan!" MC Stan then gave a tight hug to his mate while the latter interacted briefly with each other and also gave smiles at the camera.

Shiv Thakare also posted on his Instagram and congratulated his friend for winning the show, where he wrote, "Aakhir Hum Jeet Gaye (winning cup and heart emoticon) Congrats Maam @m___c___stan for lifting the Trophy and becoming Winner of Bigg Boss 16. Haq Se Mandali Trophy Mandali Hi Leke Aayi."

Meanwhile, another ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 16 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was also seen happy with MC Stan lifting the trophy. Spotted by the paparazzi, she earlier predicted and wanted his friends Shiv Thakare or MC Stan, either of them to win.

On being asked her reaction she said, "Of course jab mein nikli thi tabhi mein boli thi ki ek side mein Shiv hona chahiye aur ek side mein Stan, real logon ko jeetna chahiye...haqq se mandali jeet gaye!"

She also took to her Instagram stories congratulating MC Stan and said, "So so happy for you at MC Stan #WinnerBiggBoss16. Congratulations @shivthakare on being the runner-up. #haqsemandali."

Earlier, MC Stan was captured talking about his victory where he said, "I have my ardent fans to thank for this incredible and unbelievable victory. When I entered the house, I felt like a misfit because I didn't know how the game worked and everyone else seemed to know what they were doing."