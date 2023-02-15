Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Gets A Grand Welcome At His Home In Amravati, Fans Say 'This Is Just The Beginning' | Watch

Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare, who was declared the runner up of the show on Sunday night, went back to visit his home in Amravati, Maharashtra after the show ended. The actor visited his home after a gap of over 4 months.

On Tuesday, social media platforms were flooded with pictures and videos of Shiv Thakare in his hometown. Fans of the reality star took to Twitter to pour in their excitement on seeing Shiv Thakare back.

“Sukoon seeing him getting the all love !! Ground level pe Mass craze ye hotha hai Bache ,budde , uncle aunty sisters everyone out there ....not from particular community or religion sab hai !!” wrote one user on Twitter. Another tweet read, “Craze of #ShivThakare 🔥🔥🔥 “𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐯 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐨 𝐔𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐫𝐚𝐨 𝐙𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐣𝐢 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐣𝐢 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐞” you have won Million of hearts❤💞 @ShivThakare9 this is just a beginning Abhi aur lambi udaan baaki hai❤ Also Lehra Do became official song of Shiv Thakare.”

Touted to be a favorite to win the show, Shiv Thakare’s losing the title of Bigg Boss 16 winner left his fans heartbroken. Talking about the same, the reality star told Indian Express in an interview, “I believe in fate and this wasn’t meant to happen. Honestly, I am very happy and proud not just about myself but also Stan. Honestly, my only aim to be on the show was to go back home with a little more than what I had. I think I am taking back so much more.”

Shiv Thakare, who won the Bigg Boss season 2 in Marathi, reflected upon his journey on both Marathi and Hindi versions of Bigg Boss. “With that show, I connected to people from my hometown, my roots. With this, I hope I managed to gain a bigger audience. I know I have spoken that this has been my dream but I believe everything happens for a reason. I survived the entire season and I think God has planned something better for me,” Shiv Thakare added in his interview.